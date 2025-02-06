Is Jase Richardson Hitting a 'Freshman Wall?'
The Michigan State Spartans are looking for answers after losing two consecutive games.
Tom Izzo’s team had a rough road trip, losing both games to USC and UCLA in a span of a few days. The Spartans had won the previous 13 games, looking like one of the best teams in the country.
While MSU still is one of the best teams in the country, its recent losing streak has highlighted some of the team’s flaws. The Spartans had gotten away with those things because they were winning, but now they must be addressed.
One issue with this team is the recent play of freshman guard Jase Richardson. After getting off to a great start, his last few games have not been his best.
His recent play has prompted some to question if he has hit the proverbial "freshman wall," a period in the season where a young player struggles to maintain productivity in the middle of the season.
Has Richardson hit that wall?
The answer is no; he is just dealing with an injury.
According to Izzo, Richardson did not practice for the entire week leading up to the USC game. He got banged up during the UCLA game and could not return in the second half.
Izzo and the Spartans hope he can make his way back before the Oregon game, as they will need his scoring production if they want to take down a talented Ducks team.
When Richardson returns to 100 percent, how can the Spartans prevent him from hitting that freshman wall?
Richardson comes off the bench and carries much of the scoring load. While he has been productive, the expectation that he will carry the offense could be weighing on him.
It may behoove Izzo and this coaching staff to take some of the weight off Richardson’s shoulders. Running some easy shots for him instead of expecting him to create so much offense could help prevent Richardson from hitting a wall.
Richardson has played himself onto NBA radars, so he may feel he has to carry that scoring load. That could result in him struggling, as he did just before his injury.
Richardson is one of the most poised and composed freshmen in college basketball. It feels odd that he would hit a freshman wall, but it comes for almost every player.
Navigating this stretch and preparing him for NCAA Tournament games could help Richardson get on track.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.