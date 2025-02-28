There Is Little to Doubt About MSU Star Richardson's Potential
I spoke with Michigan State freshman guard Jase Richardson at the Moneyball Pro-Am back in June, and he told me what Tom Izzo expected from him.
"Richardson told me that Izzo sees him coming in as a freshman and getting minutes, helping the team in any way he is asked," I had written. "Richardson's expectations for himself go beyond acrobatics and jump shots."
"Just try to be a great teammate, try to be a leader for my team," the freshman said, months before his sensational first season even began. "Try to help them out."
Richardson has been that and more for Izzo. He has averaged 11 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.7 assists as a freshman, and back in January, ESPN's Jonathan Givony rated him as the 35th-best draft prospect.
In fact, a mock draft from Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman projected Richardson to go No. 10 to the San Antonio Spurs, ostensibly placing Richardson even higher in those prospect rankings.
"There is debate over what a best-case outcome looks like for Jase Richardson, who's 6'3" and hadn't demonstrated much playmaking through January," Wasserman wrote. "And then he was inserted into the starting lineup in February and immediately put up 29 points against Oregon. He's continued to score efficiently by picking the right spots to attack with his dribble and pull-up.
"It's also becoming more evident that his role can mask some self-creation. Regardless, the idea of a valuable off-ball scorer and secondary ball-handler is gaining steam behind his shooting efficiency, finishing craft and ball-screen decision-making.
"Making 44.0 percent of his spot-up threes, 48.8 percent of his dribble jumpers and 73.5 percent of his layups, with 46 assists to 21 turnovers, accurate shotmaking and feel for the game could have teams valuing fit over upside."
Izzo's legacy recruitment has more than paid off. In Richardson, he has a prospect that has not only a high floor, but a high ceiling. He described it perfectly to Fox Sports' John Fanta.
"[Jase is] as good as it gets," Izzo said. "He works on his game tirelessly and he cares about everybody in our program. Everybody. He's incredibly intelligent and can speak more than a couple of languages. We went over to Spain and he could do anything that you wanted him to do. But as a player, I think the word would be incredibly ‘efficient.' He knows how to pass the ball so well and he gives it up early -- sometimes too early ... we've got to get him more shots, and he has to take more shots because he's a very good shooter. But he's very good with the ball. He can distribute it. He has a wonderful sense of things, and I think his second half of the season will be a lot better than his first half."
