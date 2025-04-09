How MSU Can Replace Jase Richardson's Production
The Michigan State Spartans received the expected news on Tuesday, but many fans hoped it would not be true -- freshman guard Jase Richardson is declaring for the 2025 NBA Draft.
Richardson came on as arguably the Spartans’ best player last season, putting together impressive performances in the NCAA Tournament to lead them to the Elite Eight.
The son of former MSU star Jason Richardson joined the starting lineup in February against Oregon and lit up the scoreboard for 29 points, firmly planting himself on NBA draft boards.
The Spartans will miss his scoring production, as the team valued his incredible composure and self-creation skills.
So, where does Tom Izzo find scoring production to replace Richardson, who is expected to be a lottery pick?
It could come on his own roster.
Kur Teng, who will enter his sophomore season, did not have a major role in 2024 for MSU, but that could change after a year learning how to play at the collegiate level. Teng could step in as the starting two-guard next year.
Similar to Richardson, Teng has a composed nature to his game, which ensures he will not get sped up or make too many mistakes. MSU needs his outside shooting next season, as Richardson was the team’s best shooter.
Jeremy Fears Jr. will have to improve his scoring output, as Izzo needs him to be more aggressive in looking for his own shot. Fears is a good facilitator and defender, but he must also try to score the ball more often.
Fears only took five shots per game this past season, which is not going to be enough in 2025. Expect a scoring improvement from a player who competes at the highest level.
Of course, much has been made about MSU’s transfer portal activity, or lack thereof. The Spartans have not been linked to many names during the portal season, which has concerned fans as other teams in the Big Ten add players from other teams.
The Spartans know they must add players in the portal, and just because they have not been linked to many players does not mean they are not working behind the scenes.
There are many ways MSU can replace Richardson’s production. It won’t be easy, but fans should trust Izzo.
