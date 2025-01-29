WATCH: Michigan State G Jase Richardson Speaks After Win Over Minnesota
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State freshman guard Jase Richardson continues to have a memorable first season with the Green and White.
On Tuesday, the young standout reached yet another career high in the No. 7 Spartans' 73-51 blowout win over Minnesota, this time with eight assists, the most of any player in the game.
As the season progresses, time and time again, Richardson proves himself to be one of the top freshmen in the Big Ten and a very valuable asset to this Michigan State team.
Richardson addressed the media after Tuesday's contest. You can watch some of his media availability below:
Michigan State coach Tom Izzo addressed the media after Tuesday's game. Below is a partial transcript from his opening statement:
Izzo: "The game was interesting. It felt like the first 5 minutes, we had five turnovers, and we really weren't playing very well, but our defense – and that's what they say, ’Your defense is stifling.’ And in all the years I've been here, I thought the first half of basketball was one of the best halves defensively I've seen my teams play in a variety of different ways. And so, then we started taking care of the ball and moving it a little better. I still wasn't pleased with our offense, even the ball movement. I mean, we just don't look real sharp. We looked sharper at the end when we got the ball in and got it out. So then, we had a big talk at halftime on what we were going to do because we've been notorious lately for giving up a ton of points in the second half, 42, 44. The goal was to keep it under 35, and I guess we were right on that goal. But again, we turned the ball over three times in the first 3 minutes of the second half but yet only nine for the game. I thought some of the highlights were my guards. Tre [Holloman] played very well, but Jase [Richardson] and Jeremy [Fears Jr.] having 14 assists and one turnover was impressive. Book [Xavier Booker] did some good things, made some free throws. Coen [Carr] – he’s just a human highlight film. And I thought early, Szymon [Zapala] did a good job. He had four offensive rebounds in the first 5, 6 minutes. But our defense was pretty good 90% of the time against a team that has been really playing well.”
