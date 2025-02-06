Late-Game Struggles Haunted Spartans in Latest Loss
With 2:05 left on the clock, Michigan State junior forward Jaxon Kohler snatched an offensive rebound and put it back up and in to even the score at 61.
The Spartans charged back from an 11-point deficit, looking to end the West Coast trip on a high note.
But Tom Izzo’s squad hasn’t been in many late-game situations where they’ve needed to come back for the win. Especially on the road, in the intense atmosphere at Pauley Pavillion on Tuesday night.
The Spartans did a good job on the defensive end, forcing UCLA junior forward Tyler Bilodeau into a tough turn-around mid-range jumper that struck the front of the iron and fell into Kohler's hands.
With 1:43 left on the clock, the Spartans had an opportunity to take the lead. Michigan State redshirt freshman guard Jeremy Fears Jr. walked the ball down the court, even though the Spartans’ offense was at its best when they were running in transition.
Michigan State’s slow tempo got them in trouble, as the ball wouldn’t get below the top of the key until there were three seconds left on the shot clock. By the time Fears threw a lob to Kohler, the shot clock had expired, as the Spartans committed their 15th turnover. It is hard to win any game when you lose the turnover margin by 13.
Then, with 1:13 left on the clock and Michigan State legend Earvin "Magic" Johnson shaking his head in disappointment, UCLA would have another opportunity to take the lead. But the Spartans’ post defense held firm, dodging a good look from inside the paint via Bruins sophomore center Aday Mara.
With 43 seconds left, the Spartans had the ball across halfcourt, and Izzo called a timeout to draw up a play for the perfect look.
Fears retreated to the backcourt to receive the inbound pass from Spartans guard Jaden Akins. Once again, Michigan State bled the clock, getting the ball into Kohler’s hands in the post with 30 seconds left on the game clock, taking away any chance for the Spartans to get a two-for-one opportunity.
Kohler missed the turnaround hook shot but retrieved his own rebound, and the shot clock reset to 20. Now, the Spartans had an opportunity to run the clock down and put the Bruins in a tough position as there was only a 7-second difference between the shot and game clock.
Instead, the Spartans decided to go quick for the first time in the final 2-minute sequence. Kohler panicked and eventually committed another turnover, giving UCLA a golden opportunity to close out the game.
Bruins coach Mick Cronin dialed up a play with UCLA getting a third straight quality possession. This time, Bruins sophomore forward Eric Dailey Jr. finished through contact at the rim, giving UCLA a 63-61 lead with 7.5 seconds left.
The Spartans went for the win despite only needing 2 points to tie. Akins, a 29 percent 3-point shooter, who was 3-for-6 from deep on the night, launched the potential game-clinching shot and missed.
The Spartans left a lot to be desired in their late-game execution, completely disregarding the style that got them back in the game. UCLA was able to get higher-quality shots during the last 2 minutes, which eventually paid off.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE