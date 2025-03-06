Huge Area MSU Holds Over Iowa Ahead of Clash
The Michigan State Spartans will take on the Iowa Hawkeyes in their final road game of the regular season on Thursday.
While Iowa has been a strong threat on the offensive end of the court all season long, ranking in second among the Big Ten in scoring, MSU might have exactly what it takes to counter that.
Going into the clash, the Hawkeyes are averaging 82.2 points per game, and while the Spartans rank second in the Big Ten in points allowed per game with 66.6, MSU has several specific areas of defense that, if executed, will elevate the program to victory.
What the average fan may not know is how crucial rebounding has been to MSU this season. The defense, as a whole, ranks highly, but its rebounding is listed high among the conference. Going into the game, the Spartans average 40.2 rebounds per game, good for second in the Big Ten.
While Iowa has been strong on the offense, the defense is where the program lacks, which is reflected in the programs' placement in the standings and their record. The Hawkeyes are ranked second-to-last in the Big Ten in average rebounds per game, with 32 flat.
MSU's leading rebounder, junior forward Jaxon Kohler, will be crucial to the Spartans winning the glass. Coming off a season-high 16 rebounds in his double-double performance against the Wisconsin Badgers, the Spartan faithful will be looking for the veteran to keep the momentum going.
The Hawkeyes mainly struggle when it comes to offensive rebounding, and that makes sense, given its high field-goal percentage of 48.6, which ranks second in the conference. The team averages 8.8 offensive rebounds per game, whereas the Spartans rank second, averaging 12.1 offensive rebounds per game.
The Spartans' rebounding will likely be the cause that allows them to win the ball game, especially if the Hawkeyes are aggressive when shooting the ball. The defense will have to be weary beyond the arc, as Iowa has averaged 37.6% from deep.
MSU is in a spot where it doesn't need to win, it wants to win before hosting their in state rivals, the Michigan Wolverines.
