Spartans Await Big Ten's No. 2 Offense in Iowa
The No. 8 Michigan State Spartans (24-5, 15-3) are on the cusp of another Big Ten title as they prepare for their final regular-season road trip of the season. They will battle the struggling Iowa Hawkeyes (14-15, 6-12) on Thursday night, a team that possesses a dangerously talented offense.
Despite losing 10 of its last 13 games, Iowa still possesses the second-best offense in the Big Ten at 82.2 points per game. It has lost two straight, both serving as their two lowest-scoring totals of the season. It feels like the Hawkeyes are due for a breakout game, and it will be the Spartans' job to stop it.
This is a team that has scored 85 or more points 11 times this season. They have some fairly ugly losses with minimal point totals, but when they get hot, they simply cannot miss and can look like the best offense in the Big Ten.
In late January, the Hawkeyes were dealt a brutal injury to their top scorer and rebounder, sophomore forward Owen Freeman. He suffered a season-ending injury, requiring right-hand finger surgery. They have carried on with the phenomenal play of senior forward Payton Sandfort.
Sandfort is now the team's top player, scoring 16.1 points, pulling down 6.2 rebounds per game and dishing three assists per game. He is one of the top 3-point shooters in the conference, hitting at a 38.2% clip from deep and being tied for the most 3s made per game in the Big Ten (2.4).
To counter the strong Hawkeye offense, the Spartans have played incredible defense over their current five-game win streak. They have held every opponent significantly under their average point total in each of the last five games, all against Top-25 teams in the KenPom rankings.
Michigan State most notably kept the Big Ten's third-best offense, the No. 13 Maryland Terrapins, to just 55 points, nearly 30 points under their season average of 82.1 points. It did the same to the Big Ten's No.1 offense, that of the Illinois Fighting Illini (83.6 ppg), limiting them to a measly 65 points.
Even as a bottom-tier team in the Big Ten, the Hawkeyes have a lot to play for in this game. They are on the cusp of being one of the three teams eliminated from the Big Ten Tournament and have their season end early. They will also want to play spoiler as the Spartans attempt a Big Ten title clinch.
It is also wise to consider the fact that the Hawkeyes will be celebrating senior night for their four seniors, including Sandfort. There is a lot on the line for both teams, and if the Spartans can continue to limit the Big Ten's best offensive teams, they will clinch their 17th Big Ten title in program history.
