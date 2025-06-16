What to Expect From Jaxon Kohler in 2025
The Michigan State Spartans have a big man on the roster ready to take the next step next season.
Tom Izzo’s teams have been built on good guard play and solid big men, and Jaxon Kohler is the latter.
After an injury-riddled 2023 season, Kohler was fully healthy in 2024, becoming a key member of the Spartans’ Elite Eight team. He and Carson Cooper formed a formidable duo that caused some damage in the Big Ten.
Kohler had a good season last year, but he could be on the precipice of a great season in 2025.
We saw a Kohler who was more willing to shoot the three-ball. His attempts per game jumped from only 0.1 per game to 1.4.
Kohler was a good shooter in high school, but did not attempt many in his first two seasons at MSU. With work and improvement, his confidence grew, and he became a respectable shooter from the outside.
Kohler has always had good footwork in the post, a lost art in today’s game. However, Kohler is not letting the traditional back-to-the-basket kind of player die.
He has played both power forward and center in certain lineups, giving Izzo versatility in how he builds his starting fives. Kohler has not been afraid to put the ball on the floor and drive to the basket, either.
Kohler has some of the most competitive fire on the Spartans roster. His 23-point, 10-rebound effort on the road against Illinois in February sparked confidence in the team and allowed them to go on a major run over the following weeks.
He and Jeremy Fears Jr. will be the team’s emotional leaders heading into the 2025 season. Those are two good guys to have in your corner.
Kohler must still improve on his defense, as he is a bit undersized at center. He is not the most athletic player on the floor (that is often Coen Carr), but there are ways to work around size as a defender.
He had the best season of his Spartan career last season, but there is more to build on.
MSU will lean heavily on Kohler next season. It is his senior year, and he will strive to leave a lasting legacy in East Lansing at a great place.
Follow along with our Michigan State hoops coverage when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and feel free to share your thoughts when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Be sure to also follow us on X @MSUSpartansOnSI.