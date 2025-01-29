MSU's Kohler Continues to Impress in Expanded Role
The Michigan State Spartans pushed their winning streak to 13 after defeating the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Tuesday. Over the course of the season, MSU has seen several players step up, but one who's truly grasped the opportunity given has been junior forward Jaxon Kohler.
Kohler has been highly touted for his defensive skills since joining the Spartans basketball squad. Now in his third season, Kohler has experienced a lot of play increase this season. In his first two years with the Spartans, Kohler did not start a single game, but that can easily be check off of the list for his third year.
Ranking in the top 10 among the Big Ten in average rebounds per game, Kohler has put on defensive clinics each game for the Spartans. Averaging 7.6 rebounds per game, Kohler ranks ninth in the conference and leads MSU by a wide margin.
The junior forward has also seen his shot selection improve this season. Averaging the highest number of points in his collegiate career this season with 7.6, Kohler continues to prove to Coach Tom Izzo why he deserves to be a starting member for this impressive MSU squad.
Kohler also achieved a feat on Tuesday against Minnesota that he has never accomplished before in his career. It was the first game of his college career that Kohler drained two 3-pointers. He just keeps impressing the many eyes watching him this season.
Concluding his game against the Golden Gophers with 8 points, seven rebounds, and two blocks, Kohler has officially done his part on the Spartan winning streak. Over the last 13 games, Kohler has averaged 7.4 rebounds per game and 6.9 points in an average of 20 minutes on the court.
This only proves that MSU possesses one of, if not, the deepest depths in all of the Big Ten. The streak the Spartans have been riding is a true testament of what Izzo instills into the players that go through the program. It can easily be seen with the continued success former Spartans that played for Izzo have when they make their way to the NBA.
