Jeremy Fears' Confidence is Back for MSU
The Michigan State Spartans have been on a tear on the basketball court in recent weeks.
Tom Izzo’s squad is on a three-game winning streak against some of the best teams in the country. When MSU lost to Indiana, many thought the team had been exposed, and its best basketball was behind it this season.
The Spartans rebounded with major victories over Illinois, Purdue and Michigan, two of which came on the road. During the most difficult part of the schedule, MSU showed up and dominated.
Part of why the team has returned to playing such good basketball has been due to the play of redshirt freshman point guard Jeremy Fears Jr. For a while, Fears was not playing with much confidence, which limited MSU’s ceiling.
In the last few weeks, Fears has appeared hesitant to shoot or make any significant offensive decisions. The Spartans have been good on that side of the floor this season, but a lack of offensive creators has hindered them.
Fears would often dribble into a tough spot and pass the ball to someone else. MSU needs him to make confident decisions to keep the offense operating efficiently.
He finally snapped out of his funk against Michigan on Friday night, scoring 10 points and hitting two crucial three-pointers. Fears has never been considered lethal from beyond the arc, but he hit timely shots to help MSU secure a victory over its rivals.
Fears must remember he is a better shooter than he thinks he is. Teams have been sagging off him in the half-court and daring him to hit outside shots.
He has struggled to hit those shots consistently, but against Michigan, he nailed four of eight shots from the floor. MSU needs that version of Fears if it wants to win the Big Ten and make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.
The Spartans hope Fears has regained his confidence, as this version of him can take them far in the postseason.
Despite not hitting shots, Fears has played great defense and has facilitated the offense well. He is the engine for this Spartans squad, and the team’s success depends on how well he plays.
If this game helped Fears snap out of his slump, the rest of the Big Ten could be in trouble.
