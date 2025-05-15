Projected NBA Lottery Pick Talks Older Brother, Jeremy Fears Jr.
Michigan State fans are anticipating one of their own, Jase Richardson, to be a lottery pick in next month's NBA Draft, but one member of the program will be listening for another name to be called early on as well.
Jeremy Fears Jr., Jase's partner in the backcourt last season, is the older brother of Jeremiah Fears, who also happened to be one of the top freshmen in the nation last season. He is expected to go ahead of Jase in next month's draft, likely to be picked in the top 10.
Jeremiah had a sensational season at Oklahoma, averaging over 17 points a game, 4.1 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals. He would receive SEC All-Freshman honors and was named to the Wooden Award Midseason Watch List.
Like Jase, Jeremiah is now showcasing his talent at the NBA Combine. He recently spoke to NBA Draft analyst Krysten Peek, who asked him about Jeremy's impact on him as a basketball player.
"Jeremy helped a lot," Jeremiah said. "He really kind of molded me into the person I am today, the player I am today as well. He was beating me [in basketball] back when I was younger. So, just being able to kind of give him a lot of the credit as well to help shape me into the person I am today."
Jeremiah helped lead the Sooners to an NCAA Tournament appearance. They were ultimately bested by UConn in the first round.
I spoke to Jeremy about his younger brother the week leading up to the first round.
"Me and Jeremiah, we talk almost every day," Jeremy said. "Just, whether about practice, he watches every game I play, I watch every game he plays. And I try to give him points and tips, and he gives me points and tips, but at the end of the day, it's great seeing him and excited that they got in."
If you remember, Jeremiah put on a clinic against Michigan in the Jordan Invitational back in December, dropping 30 points that included a game-winner.
The NBA Draft is set for June 25 and 26. The combine will conclude on Sunday.
