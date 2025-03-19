WATCH: MSU's Jeremy Fears Jr. Talks NCAA Tournament, Jeremiah, More
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State redshirt freshman Jeremy Fears Jr. had to unfortunately miss most of his first season as a Spartan, including the NCAA Tournament, after suffering a gunshot wound in December of 2023.
But now, at a point when he's playing his best basketball of the season, Fears is gearing up for his first appearance in March Madness, expected to be a major contributor for his team.
Fears' brother, Oklahoma freshman sensation Jeremiah Fears, will also be making his NCAA Tournament debut this week.
Jeremy discussed the tournament, Jeremiah and more when he addressed the media on Tuesday.
You can watch below:
Michigan State coach Tom Izzo spoke to reporters earlier in the day. Below is a transcript from his opening statement:
Izzo: "Well, you can't beat the time of year. It's light when you're done practicing, it's getting warmer, I see you guys four or five times a week instead of once and we're still playing basketball.
"So, I think we had a really good practice yesterday. Brought the team back last night and practiced a little bit to try to get used to the midnight start or whenever we start. Most of you guys will be sleeping, so that will probably make it easier on me on the writing. But that's the only concern I have.
"It's a little late night, but I guess it's the same for the other team so it doesn't really matter. Practice today and tomorrow and then, we leave and get down to Cleveland and play Bryant.
"And Bryant, been very impressed with the film I watched on them. And watched how they played at St. John's early in the year. They're big. Their guards are big. They're 6-6, 6-6, 6-8, 6-8, 6-11. Very experienced older team. Fifth- and sixth-year guys, even.
"And very well-coached. My man [Phil] Martelli is -- he's done good, man. His sons are both good coaches, and this one [Phil Martelli Jr.] has got a head job. He's won 23 games, they're 14-2 in their league. It is hard to determine different leagues, what you play and who they are, but this is a very fast-tempo team.
"At least 80 points a game 20 times this year, so they can score it. They got a couple guys who can really shoot it. I said about size with the [Rafael] Pinzon kid. Is as good a shooter -- he's averaging over 18, he's shooting over 39 [percent] from the 3.
"And [Earl] Timberlake was a tournament MVP. They've got a regular season MVP, newcomer MVP. But Timberlake is kind of like [John] Tonje. I mean, he's little bigger, 6-6, 225. But he handles the ball, he plays kind of the point forward, he can post up, he can play on the perimeter. He is a very good player.
"And then, they've got a couple guys, [Barry] Evans and Connor] Withers. Withers is a phenomenal shooter, and Evans is a problem. Because he's a 6-8 four-man who really plays like a 2-guard, and he can handle it, and he can pass it, and he can shoot it, and that's where the mismatch matchup problems come to light.
"So, all in all, I think it is a good team. They average almost 13-and-a-half offensive rebounds a game, which is phenomenal and means they're a pretty tough team, and I think they are. So, other than that, it's just getting more practice time on that, and then, getting more film time to watch them, which we've done a lot of."
