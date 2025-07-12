MSU's Jeremy Fears Jr. on His Draft Experience with Brother
Michigan State redshirt sophomore point guard Jeremy Fears Jr. has had one heck of an offseason so far.
He took a brief trip overseas and was in Brooklyn for the NBA Draft as he got to see his younger brother, Jeremiah Fears, get selected seventh overall by the New Orleans Pelicans.
Jeremy was the first person to hug Jeremiah when his name was called.
The Spartan point guard had the luxury of getting a glimpse into the draft process through his brother, one that could be beneficial for him down the road.
"Just to know the experience, know what's going on, how things go, and just knowing the game," Jeremy said. "He's (Jeremiah) kind of going to be going through it, so he can give me some advice and some knowledge on it, hopefully when it's that time. So, just really grateful that we have somebody there."
Jeremy, of course, had another tie to the draft aside from his brother. His former backcourt partner, Jase Richardson, was also drafted in the first round, selected by the Orlando Magic with the 25th overall pick.
"I actually saw him (Jase) at the combine; went to the combine for my brother and watched him," Jeremy said. "Jase came in my room, talked to Jase. And just when he was talking, he was explaining what he had to do, how the workouts and stuff been. So, just really getting the knowledge.
"And it's been great for him. I think he loved it and he enjoyed it. I'm happy; I think he got a good fit and good situation."
Whether Jeremy starts to appear in mock drafts this next season remains to be seen. He's had incredible potential since he came to Michigan State, and that is still the case.
He serves his role perfectly as the Spartans' floor general, but if he can boost his scoring game, not only will it tremendously benefit Michigan State, but surely it will catch the eyes of scouts and elevate his chances at becoming a draft prospect by next offseason.
Jeremy still has three years of eligibility, so he has plenty of time to make his case.
