BREAKING: MSU's Richardson Selected No. 25 Overall in NBA Draft
Michigan State product Jase Richardson now begins the next chapter of his basketball career.
Richardson was selected by the Orlando Magic with the 25th overall pick of the 2025 NBA Draft. He continues to follow in his father's footsteps, as Spartan legend Jason Richardson played 13 seasons in the NBA after being drafted by the Golden State Warriors with the fifth overall pick of the 2001 NBA Draft.
Jase Richardson played just one season at Michigan State, where he averaged 12.1 points per game, 3.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists. He averaged 41.2% on 3.2 attempts from deep.
The freshman sensation played in 36 of the Spartans' 37 games, starting in each of the final 15. He scored a career-high 29 points in his first-career start, a comeback win over Oregon.
Richardson would make the Big Ten's All-Freshman Team, as well as the All-Big Ten Third Team. He would help lead Michigan State to a Big Ten title and an Elite Eight run.
The former four-star prospect played high school ball at Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas and Christopher Columbus in Miami (OH). He was ranked the No. 3 combo guard in the class of 2024, the No. 7 class of 2024 recruit in Florida and the No. 32 prospect in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Richardson becomes the first Spartan to be drafted in the first round since Jaren Jackson Jr., who went fourth overall to the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2018 NBA Draft. He was also a one-and-done at Michigan State.
The Magic are a young team on the rise that come off two consecutive trips to the first round of the playoffs. They haven't advanced past the first round since 2010 when they made the East Conference Finals.
Jason Richardson played and started 109 games with the Magic late in his career. He averaged 12.8 points in Orlando. That was just one of five teams he played with in his career, the others having been the Warriors, Charlotte Bobcats (now Hornets), Phoenix Suns and Philadelphia 76ers.
