Is Jeremy Fears Jr. Poised for a Breakout Season?
It may be in the name, but Jeremy Fears Jr. fears nothing. He’s seen it all, lived it all, and now, he's ready to take it all to the house.
Fresh off an Elite Eight appearance, the Michigan State Spartans are entering a mini-transition. Their three top scorers have either graduated, transferred, or declared for the NBA Draft.
Jase Richardson was the difference-maker during the tournament run, but with a reshaped roster, Tom Izzo might now be looking to Jeremy Fears Jr. to take the reins.
That path hasn’t come easy.
12 games into his freshman year, Fears was averaging just 3.5 points and 3.3 assists per game. Then came his breakout — a 10-assist, five-rebound, one-turnover performance against Oakland.
But shortly after, everything changed.
While visiting his hometown of Joliet, Illinois, over the holiday break, Fears suffered a gunshot wound to his leg. His promising season was cut short and his basketball future suddenly hung in the balance.
He received a medical redshirt and set his sights on a comeback.
As a sophomore, he returned fully recovered and ready to prove himself. But the Spartans’ backcourt was still crowded. Fears started every game alongside veteran Jaden Akins, while Richardson took on the scoring load.
Fears, meanwhile, focused on playmaking and excelled at it.
He led the team with 5.4 assists per game, cementing his status as a reliable floor general. But the scoring still lagged behind.
There’s no question Fears is a legit talent, but he often struggled to assert himself offensively. His jump shot is fundamentally sound, but he rarely uses it. He attempted just 38 3s all year, making 13 — a respectable 34%.
As a point guard, he doesn’t need to be a sniper to be valuable. Still, increasing his shooting volume could elevate his game and his ceiling.
What truly separates Fears is his leadership.
Izzo has repeatedly praised his mindset and work ethic.
“He brings a positive attitude like no other, and the will to succeed like my old point guard Mateen Cleaves," Izzo said when he addressed the media from Charlotte, North Carolina, when the Spartans were preparing for their NCAA Tournament matchup with Mississippi State. "He has the same kind of mentality.”
That’s Hall of Fame-level praise from a Hall-of-Fame coach.
The 2025-26 season will bring plenty of questions in East Lansing, but Izzo is putting the ball in Fears’ hands. And more than a few believe this will be his breakout year.
Rapheal Davis of Big Ten Network is one of them.
The opportunity is here. The spotlight is his.
Now it’s up to Jeremy Fears Jr. to make his name known — and put fear in his opponents.
