What a Difference One Year Makes: Jeremy Fears Jr.
The No. 7 Michigan State Spartans (22-9, 13-7) have been extremely successful this season due to their talent and depth at the guard position. One Spartan that missed out on last year's postseason run was redshirt freshman Jeremy Fears Jr.
In late December of 2023, Fears was involved in an non-life threatening overnight shooting that struck the Spartan guard in the leg. He would receive surgery and begin his road to recovery as he sought to be ready for his redshirt freshman season.
Fears did that and more, turning into one of the star guards for one of the nation's top teams. On Tuesday, our Aidan Champion asked Fears about his thoughts about not being able to participate in the Spartans' postseason a year ago and how much he looks forward to this March.
"A lot, just the fact on Sunday, I was just sitting in my room [thinking], just a year ago, we were getting ready for a Big Ten tournament as a No. 8, No. 9 seed playing Minnesota," Fears said.
"So, just the fact that everything has changed for me in just a matter of a couple months. I finally was able to get my first real college year underneath my belt and just how grateful I was. Last year, it was a different team.
"We lost a couple close games, and we weren't one of the top teams in the Big Ten, so now everything has changed so much."
One of the more inspiring stories, Fears refused to allow a setback impact his basketball career as he has cemented himself as a strong leader for this team, even in just his second collegiate season.
The Joliet, Ill. native is averaging 7 points on 40% shooting while leading the team in assists (5.5) and steals (1.1). His shot has gradually improved this year, but his ball facilitation and security have been his strongest qualities to help bolster the Spartans' guard play.
The Spartans get started in the Quarterfinal round of the Big Ten Tournament Friday afternoon, still awaiting one of two possible opponents. They will seek to win both the regular season and conference titles this season, with Fears helping lead the charge as floor general.
