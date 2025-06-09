3 Burning Questions for Michigan State Basketball in 2025-26
We're three months removed from Michigan State's Elite Eight run, and with several key departures, Coach Tom Izzo’s squad has plenty of work to do.
Sure, it’s shaping up to be a transition year in East Lansing — but if there’s one thing we’ve learned over the years, it’s to never count out Tom Izzo.
With a few months until basketball season starts, here are three major questions facing the Spartans.
1) Who Replaces Jase Richardson’s Production?
Jase Richardson officially stayed in the NBA Draft, and now the Spartans are left with a major scoring void to fill.
That could open the door for Jeremy Fears Jr., the 6-foot-2 guard who was a highly touted recruit coming out of high school. Though he was expected to be a factor last year, Fears was ruled out for the season after just 12 games following a gunshot wound injury.
This year, Izzo will likely hand him the keys to the offense — but can Fears replace Richardson’s scoring punch?
He did finish third in the Big Ten with 5.4 assists per game, showing poise as a facilitator. But if he’s going to be the full-time driver of the offense, he’ll need to refine his jumper and show more aggression scoring the ball.
Sophomore Kur Teng is another name to watch. The former four-star recruit from Haverhill, MA played just 59 minutes and scored 10 total points last season. Expect him to take a step forward — but a breakout feels like a stretch unless he makes major strides.
That brings us to Trey Fort. The Samford transfer is the most natural fit to slide into the Richardson role. Fort averaged nearly 15 points per game and shot 37% from beyond the arc last season in the Southern Conference. He’s not as naturally dynamic as Richardson, but he’s a grinder and proven scorer.
The question is whether that success can translate to Big Ten play — a major jump in both talent and intensity.
2) Can Coen Carr Become the Star Izzo Envisions?
During the NCAA Tournament, Izzo didn’t mince words: “He’s going to be a star, not just a great player.”
That’s a bold endorsement of Coen Carr, the high-flying, 6-foot-6 forward entering his junior season. A former four-star recruit, Carr averaged 8.1 points and 3.6 rebounds last season while shooting a blistering 61% from the field.
His athleticism is off the charts — he brings energy, highlight dunks, and a disruptive defensive presence. But for Carr to make the jump from "spark plug" to "star," his perimeter game has to improve.
If the shot comes along, Carr has the upside to sneak into NBA Draft conversations in 2026.
3) Is a Final Four Run Possible?
Let’s be honest: after losing their top three scorers to graduation, the NBA, and the transfer portal, it’s hard to project a Final Four appearance.
This feels like a reset year for Izzo and the Spartans. The backcourt is unproven, the offensive identity is in flux, and there’s no obvious star unless Carr turns into one overnight.
That said — how many times have we written off a Michigan State team in the preseason, only to see them storm through March?
With Izzo on the sidelines, chaos is usually a feature, not a bug. There are more questions than answers right now, but if history is any guide, the Spartans will be in the fight when it matters most.
