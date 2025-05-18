MSU's '23 Class: Rocky Saga That Can Still End Happily
A lot was made of Michigan State basketball's 2023 recruiting class, one that was regarded as one of the program's best ever.
Tom Izzo had secured a five-star in Xavier Booker, one of his highest-rated recruits ever, a pair of four-stars who were the best from their respective states in Coen Carr and Jeremy Fears Jr., and four-star Gehrig Normand.
Now, Booker and Normand are gone, and neither one had the career they were expected to have in East Lansing.
Booker was never able to consistently be the player he was anticipated to be, drastically underachieving after being projected by some as a future first-round NBA Draft pick.
"Make sure you take this right now," Izzo said last month. "I failed, I failed. I love him, I love Book. The day he came in with his family was a very difficult day for all of us.
" ... I couldn't get enough out of him. That's not all his fault, that's my job. I do get paid for that. And I did not get enough out of him."
Booker, of course, transferred to UCLA, where he should have a better opportunity. He will face the Spartans when the Bruins come to East Lansing next season.
Normand suffered some injuries along the way, and had he been healthier, he would have had a more significant role last season.
He would go on to transfer to Santa Clara.
Just like that, the Spartans are down to two from the class: Fears and Carr.
Fears proved to be a great floor general for Michigan State last season, but he has yet to reach his full potential, which is expected to be the case for most players going into their third season.
He would probably be further along if it hadn't been for the gunshot wound he suffered in December of 2023, which had him miss the majority of his first season. He would end up being granted a medical redshirt.
If Fears can become more of a scoring threat next season, it would be safe to say he met the expectations that surrounded him as an incoming prospect.
Carr has an opportunity to be Michigan State's best player next season. He's become nationally renowned for his dunking ability, but Carr showed last season he can contribute as a scorer and make game-defining plays.
If he takes another step in his rebounding game and improves his outside shooting, next season could be a big one for Carr.
While this highly touted recruiting class didn't live up to expectations, there's still a path where Fears and Carr, who will be called upon to lead a program that will be looking to defend its Big Ten crown and go even further than it did last season, are remembered as heroes -- and forever Spartan icons.
