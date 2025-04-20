Former Spartan Normand Lands With New Team
All three of Michigan State's outgoing transfers have now found their new home.
First, it was forward Xavier Booker, who committed to UCLA, then it was guard Tre Holloman, who committed to NC State, and now, guard Gehrig Normand has finally settled on his next destination after entering the transfer portal with the other two on April 1.
On Saturday, Normand announced his commitment to Santa Clara on social media.
Michigan State coach Tom Izzo had said this past week that Normand had been "homesick." He comes from North Richland Hills, Texas.
"I thought that Gehrig was almost homesick the day he got here," Izzo said on Wednesday. "And this year, I really planned on him playing. Then he got injured. Then you're away from home.
"And he worked his tail off all year. He was on that scout team. He did a phenomenal job. He got a lot better as a basketball player. But there's so many things you don't know, either. Because you get people telling you you should transfer. I mean, that is going on minutely.
"But you also -- who knew what other guys would do? Who knew what Tre would do? Who knew that Jase [Richardson] would get good enough to do what he can do? You don't know that; there's so many things that play a role.
"But his -- wants to get closer to home. 100%."
Normand had been part of Michigan State's highly touted 2023 recruiting class, along with Coen Carr, Booker and guard Jeremy Fears Jr.
A four-star prospect, Normand would be redshirted his first season and suffered a foot injury that had him in a boot for a significant period of time. He then suffered a foot injury going into the 2024-25 season and got a late start. He never did become an impactful player for the Spartans, only seeing garbage minutes this past season.
Normand played in just 13 games this past season, scoring just 8 points all year.
The former Spartan joins a Santa Clara squad that went 21-13 this year. The program hasn't made the NCAA Tournament since 1996.
