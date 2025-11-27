Spartans Seeing Encouraging Growth From Young Players
The Michigan State Spartans are 6-0 and are awaiting a date with the North Carolina Tar Heels this afternoon.
MSU has looked like one of the best teams in the country this season, putting together a few impressive non-conference wins against Arkansas and Kentucky. Tom Izzo has not lost a step, and the Spartans could be a national championship contender.
Several factors have led to MSU being such a force in college basketball this season, including improved three-point shooting and continued success on the defensive end of the floor. If these keep up, the Spartans will not lose many games.
However, another one of the biggest and most notable reasons MSU has thrived early on is how far along its young players look in their development.
The Spartan youth
Entering the season, MSU did not know what its bench would look like. Izzo lost production from several key players, including Tre Holloman, Frankie Fidler, and Jase Richardson.
That meant the Spartans would need several unproven players to step into important roles this season, which is likely why they weren’t considered among the Big Ten contenders.
However, those young, unproven players have been everything the team has needed from them. From unknown transfers to freshmen and sophomores who had smaller roles last season, MSU needed its players to step up.
The Spartans did not know who would spell Jeremy Fears Jr. when he would go to the bench, but they have that answer now.
Miami transfer Divine Ugochukwu just had a career game against East Carolina, scoring 16 points and hitting three three-pointers. He has done a fine job as the team’s backup point guard, running the offense efficiently.
We will see how Ugochukwu looks against tougher competition, but his understanding of his role in the offense has been promising to start the season.
Freshman forward Cam Ward has been an exciting, energetic player off the bench for this Spartan team. He is averaging nearly nine points and six rebounds per game off the bench and has been a positive contributor in a reserve role.
While the numbers have not been as good for freshman guard Jordan Scott, he has done a nice job stepping into a role that he didn’t expect before the season started. He hit his first three-pointer against the Pirates, and the hope is that his confidence will begin to grow.
Kur Teng and Jesse McCulloch, two second-year players who did not have much of a role last season, are being asked to contribute more. Both have had positive moments, especially the Champions Classic against Kentucky.
MSU will face two more tough non-conference opponents in the next few weeks, starting with the Tar Heels this afternoon. If the Spartans want to beat them and Duke, the young players must keep things up.
