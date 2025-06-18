Where do Teng, McCulloch Fit in MSU's Depth?
The Michigan State Spartans performed fabulously this offseason in regards to adding veteran transfer pieces to help reload from several departures from this past season. With the new additions, it leaves question marks as to where two of the Spartans' top up-and-comers will fit into the lineup, especially now with the news that transfer forward Kaleb Glenn will miss the 2025-26 season.
Sophomore guard Kur Teng and redshirt freshman forward Jesse McCulloch are two second-year Spartans that have some of the highest potential across the entire roster. It is puzzling to see where they might fit into the lineup with the additions that Michigan State made this offseason.
Adding Glenn and Samford transfer guard Trey Fort left two guys (Teng and McCulloch) that spent almost all of last year on the bench to grind for limited minutes this coming winter. With Glenn out, there could be more room for opportunities, particularly for McCulloch.
Teng played in 19 games last season, averaging just 2.9 minutes and scoring a total of 10 points the entire season. It was certainly a learning experience year for Teng, but he is certainly expecting to be injected into the lineup much more with a full year of collegiate experience.
The Manchester, New Hampshire native was a top-100 player in the country coming out of high school and was regarded as one of the most elite prospects in the class. Teng will likely be a second-string guard behind Fort.
McCulloch, on the other hand, took the entire 2024-25 season off as a redshirt. The 6-10, 240-pound big man has potential to be a season-changing factor for the rest of the post players. With seniors Jaxon Kohler and Carson Cooper in the post, though, where does McCulloch fit?
Not to mention the additions of two true freshman forwards in Cam Ward and Jordan Scott. Ward is likely to earn valuable minutes, ones that McCulloch might be able to earn for himself. It is going to be a bloodbath when fighting for playing time as the season draws closer.
Coach Tom Izzo has always emphasized depth and experience on his roster, and having McCulloch learn from the sidelines last season is a valuable thing. He will certainly be given opportunities early in the year against non-conference opponents, looking to make an impact.
