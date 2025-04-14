CMU's New Coaching Hire Presents Great News for MSU Fans
Michigan State's coaching staff was recognized for a tremendous 2024-25 campaign that saw the Spartans win their conference in the first year of the 18-team Big Ten, the largest the league has ever been.
Head coach Tom Izzo was honored as the conference's Coach of the Year, while associate coach Doug Wojcik received the league's Assistant Coach of the Year Award.
But there was one Michigan State coach, in particular, whose work behind the scenes was instrumental to the Spartans' success this year: Jon Borovich.
Borovich was promoted to an assistant coach last summer after serving as the Spartans' director of recruiting operations.
Recently, Borovich's name had been surfacing as a potential candidate for Central Michigan's head coaching vacancy after former Chippewas coach Tony Barbee was fired earlier this month.
It seemed like Borovich would be an ideal fit; he was a two-year captain at Central Michigan, where he played from 1997 to 2001, he obviously knows the state well, he's proven himself to be a quality coach and he has an impressive recruiting track record.
Losing Borovich to the job would have been tough for a program that just made a resurgence this year and is looking to build on that next year, but now, fans don't have to worry about that.
On Monday, Central Michigan announced the hiring of its new head coach, former Ferris State coach Andy Bronkema.
It's likely that Borovich will remain on Michigan State's coaching staff for next season.
This news comes shortly after Navy had announced its new head coach, Jon Perry, earlier this month. That previously open position had been linked to Wojcik.
The Spartan faithful can breathe a sigh of relief knowing both key assistants will likely still be in East Lansing next fall.
Borovich is in his second coaching stint at Michigan State, having been on staff as a graduate assistant way back in the early 2000s, his first-ever coaching role.
He then served two seasons as Dayton's director of basketball operations before a two-year stint as an assistant at Oakland, a return to Dayton, where he was an assistant for four years, an eight-year run as an assistant at Northern Illinois and a three-year stint as an assistant at Northwestern before making his way back to Michigan State in 2022.
