Both Michigan State Transfers Share Commonality
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo has landed two transfers this offseason that faced the Spartans last season.
Samford transfer guard Trey Fort and Florida Atlantic transfer forward Kaleb Glenn both visited East Lansing to take on the Spartans in the non-conference portion of the 2024-25 season.
Fort is an explosive ball-dominant guard who led the Bulldogs in scoring with 14.6 points per game. However, in his Breslin Center debut, the Spartans were able to shut him down.
The Michigan State perimeter defense was one of the best in the nation as limiting guards. Led by Big Ten All-Defensive First Team guard Jaden Akins, Fort was held to four points, his lowest point total of the season while shooting 1-for-8 from the field.
The Spartans overcame a first-half deficit to beat Samford 83-75 and improve their record to 4-1.
Despite his struggles, Izzo saw enough in Fort's full season of work, like his season-high 36-point performance against Wofford to offer the 6-foot-4 guard a spot on the roster for next season.
Fort is expected to be one of the Spartans’ best scorers next season and offers efficient three-point shooting. This was a key aspect for Izzo to address, especially after the departure of freshman guard Jase Richardson for the 2025 NBA Draft.
A month later, Michigan State hosted Florida Atlantic and Glenn, the Owls’ leading scorer, despite starting the season by coming off of the bench.
Against the Spartans, Glenn was overshadowed by his own teammate FAU forward Tre Carroll, who scored 24 points. At the same time, Glenn scored just six and nearly fouled out in 23 minutes of action.
Michigan State coasted to an 86-69 victory after receiving its first breakout performance from forward Coen Carr, who scored 17 points in the win.
The high-flying duo of Carr and Glenn paired together on the same squad will be exciting to watch, as both have the ability to drive through the lane and attack the basket with force.
Fort and Glenn combined for 130 games played, providing crucial experience for the Spartans next season.
Neither transfer played well in the Breslin Center when they went against the Spartans. However, they should have an easier time with Izzone on their side next season.
Make sure to follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE and please share your thoughts when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.