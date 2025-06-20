Should MSU Look to Add Another Transfer in Glenn's Absence?
At this stage in the transfer portal recruiting process for the upcoming 2025-26 season, almost every top transfer has already committed to another school. There are a few uncommitted players that could help the Michigan State Spartans after an unexpected injury to their top transfer.
Former Florida Atlantic forward Kaleb Glenn suffered a torn patellar tendon earlier this week that will sideline him for the entire season. Down a man, the Spartans will either have to use what they have to fill the role or look to swoop and sign a transfer at the last minute.
Glenn is planning to redshirt the season to save an extra year of eligibility and come back to East Lansing in 2026-27 fully healthy. This leaves a roster spot open for another transfer to join the team just months before the season starts and become the missing piece to take Glenn's role.
There are two viable options the Spartans could attack if they seek to find a replacement piece comparable to Glenn.
Of the top 350 players that entered the transfer portal this offseason, only two are still uncommitted that match Glenn's size and skill, per 247Sports.
It starts with Keonte Jones, a 6-6, 192-pound senior forward from Cal State Northridge. He started all 33 games last year for the Matadors, averaging 13.1 points on 50.6% shooting with 9.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. He is the top forward yet to make a transfer decision.
The other name that Michigan State could hear in the future is a guy that competed against the Spartans in the second round of last year's NCAA Tournament. New Mexico senior power forward Mustapha Amzil had a strong year for the Lobos and scored 14 points against the Spartans in the Round of 32 meeting.
Amzil is ranked the No. 346 overall transfer in the class, per 247Sports, averaging 11.1 points on 38.4% shooting with 5.4 rebounds last year for a very good Lobos team. At 6-9, 215 pounds, he has the outside shooting ability and the size to dominate down low, much like Glenn would have done.
The Spartans could certainly roll with the roster they currently have and be a strong team in the Big Ten, but adding a piece to replace the injured Glenn would give them a major boost this upcoming season. Jones and Amzil are two options that fit Glenn's style and could be season-changing.
