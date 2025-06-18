Which Spartans Will Step Up With Glenn's Season-Ending Injury?
Michigan State fans received some devastating news on Wednesday afternoon as Florida Atlantic transfer forward Kaleb Glenn suffered a torn patellar tendon that will keep him out for the entire 2025-26 season.
The news comes several months before the regular season begins in early November, so the Spartans will have extended time to game plan and adjust. A major question surrounding the situation is who will step up and fill Glenn's role? He was the anticipated backup small forward and a potential starter if the Spartans went with a small-ball lineup.
The 6-7, 210-pound forward is a dual-threat talent that has inside scoring skills while shooting the ball 41% from 3-point range last year at FAU. His absence will be a major loss for Michigan State this season, as it was hoping his high-scoring efficiency would translate over to East Lansing.
Junior forward Coen Carr was already going to be thrust into a larger role this season as his game has drastically improved over the first two seasons, but he will now be asked to play more minutes with more production. Carr can assume either the small forward or power forward positions this year.
Senior forward Jaxon Kohler is another guy that will need to take an even larger step than he did last year. Kohler was an X factor for the Spartans last season as he racked up numerous double-doubles and was the team's leading rebounder at 7.5 boards per game. He will need to outdo himself in 2025.
Two unsung heroes that have the potential to completely fill the void of Glenn's injury while helping Kohler and Carr are a pair of four-star incoming freshmen. Cam Ward and Jordan Scott are both forwards and will now be asked to step up in a big way.
Ward and Scott were likely going to receive limited minutes early in the year until they prove their ability to produce at a high clip in a tough Big Ten. Tom Izzo does not have a choice anymore, needing both freshmen to play valuable minutes very early on in the year. Baptism by fire, if you will.
Glenn's injury is a huge dagger for the Spartans' expectations to repeat as Big Ten champions and reach a Final Four, but they are not impossible. If Michigan State receives the necessary production from several key players, it will avoid a major drop-off after its top transfer suffered a season-ending injury.
