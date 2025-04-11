REPORT: New Spartan Glenn Cracks Top Transfer Rankings
The Michigan State Spartans have lost a good chunk of the squad that led them to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament this season. Luckily for head coach Tom Izzo and the Spartans, they were able to land one of the top small forwards in the transfer portal in Kaleb Glenn on Thursday.
Glenn will now be with his third program in three years, having previously spent his first campaign with the Louisville Cardinals and last season a part of the Florida Atlantic Owls. After showing massive improvements from Year 1 to Year 2, the newest Spartan already brings aura to the regime.
The newest Spartan forward recently made 247Sports' Isaac Trotter's rankings of Top 100 transfers. Coming in as the 70th-ranked transfer, the faithful fans of MSU have a ton to look forward to, especially given what he was able to do last season.
"Kaleb Glenn is a 6-foot-7 off-ball wing who shot 40% from downtown on 3.3 attempts per game," Trotter wrote. "Down the stretch, he looked like the best player on a deep Florida Atlantic club. He's an awesome offensive rebounder for a wing, and Glenn is a heady cutter who keeps defenses honest.
"Glenn is a serviceable defender who should be a rock-solid 3-and-D guy for Tom Izzo at Michigan State."
Last season with the Owls, Glenn brought his game to a new level. Starting in just five games of the 34 he was active for, Glenn was outstanding. Averaging 12.6 points a game, along with 4.8 rebounds, and shooting over 50% from the field, the Spartans may have their new go-to guy.
Glenn will likely become a starter with the Spartans after being limited with the two other programs. Seeing what he was able to do on offense while also contribute to his previous team with defense, Glenn is the exact type of player that MSU needs with key players graduating, hitting the portal or testing their luck in the NBA Draft.
Perhaps once Glenn hits the court as a Spartan, he'll surpass that 70th rank, proving he was an undervalued pick-up for the program.
