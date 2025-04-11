Michigan State Adds Size With Transfer Portal Addition
Michigan State coach Tom Izzo landed his first portal commitment of the offseason, forward Kaleb Glenn from Florida Atlantic. Glenn is a dynamic player with a combination of athleticism and shooting ability that bolsters the Spartans’ size for next season.
Michigan State was a guard-dependent team last season, but with roster shake-ups, the Spartans’ roster will be much bigger next season.
In the Elite Eight, the Auburn Tigers exposed the Spartans' lack of size on both ends of the floor. On offense, Michigan State struggled to get inside the paint, and when it did, the shot opportunities were poor. On the defensive end, post scorers like forward Johni Broome had their way in the paint, getting multiple good looks at the rim.
Glenn, a 6-foot-7 forward with a knack for finishing at the rim, gives the Spartans a more dependable scoring option when they need a basket. Glenn also thrives in transition and will fit right into the fast-paced transition offense Izzo runs.
Most importantly, Glenn has two seasons of eligibility remaining, so he will have the opportunity to develop under Izzo.
The Spartans will be even more dangerous running the break next season with Glenn and forward Coen Carr on the wings.
Carr will have a more prominent role for the Spartans next season after getting promoted to the starting lineup by the end of the NCAA Tournament.
The forward rotation will be very intriguing next season. With another offseason to develop, the Michigan State frontcourt of seniors Jaxon Kohler and Carson Cooper can take another leap after averaging career-highs in most offensive categories last season.
A potential lineup of Glenn-Carr-Kohler gives the Spartans a long and athletic frontcourt with an underrated ability to stretch the floor. Glenn shot 41 percent from 3 at FAU, alongside Kohler and Carr, who have made strides with their perimeter shooting ability.
Also, look for center Jesse McCulloch to receive rotation minutes after taking a redshirt season. Izzo raved over McCulloch’s development throughout his first season in East Lansing.
Michigan State has a pair of incoming freshman Cam Ward and Jordan Scott, two prospects listed at 6-foot-7 that can space the floor.
This roster will give Izzo tons of versatility and the opportunity to mix and match lineups without sacrificing size or scoring at any position.
