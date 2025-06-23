Durant Trade Could Improve Spartans' Richardson's Draft Stock
Sunday afternoon featured a blockbuster NBA trade that may drastically improve the draft position of Michigan State Spartans star guard Jase Richardson.
ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the Phoenix Suns are trading NBA legend and two-time NBA champion Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets. The Suns will receive Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, five second-round picks, and most importantly, the No. 10 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft this week.
The important detail of the trade that could impact Richardson is the No. 10 overall pick in this year's Draft. A guy that was projected to be a first-round selection in the top 20 selections may have a chance at becoming a top 10 pick due to the strong foundation of Spartan Nation with the Suns.
The majority owners of the Suns are Spartan alumni and billionaire brothers, Mat and Justin Ishbia. Phoenix also recently hired on another Spartan grad in Jordon Ott as the team's next head coach, and before that, promoted former Spartan staffer Brian Gregory to general manager. With Spartan blood running through the organization, that No. 10 overall selection may go to Richardson.
Phoenix had one struggle of a season, finishing 36-46 after making the playoffs four-straight seasons prior, including a run to the NBA Finals in 2020-21. After firing head coach Mike Budenholzer, Ishbia and the rest of the organization are seeking a clean slate, hiring Ott and dealing Durant.
Some may sneeze at the thought of Richardson going that high, but if the Suns are interested in his talent, they will not have a chance to select him anywhere else in the draft. There are surprise selections in every single NBA Draft and the same could be true this year.
With one of the most talented shooting guards in NBA history heading to the Eastern Conference with Houston, it opens up a need for another shooter in Phoenix. This could be the perfect opportunity for Richardson to get in with a successful franchise that will develop him properly.
The draft kicks off Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT. If the Suns stick with the No. 10 overall pick and do not trade it away for more assets, there could be another Spartan in the Suns organization. He has never been projected to go that high, but circumstances have changed.
