New Suns Coach, Former MSU Assistant, Admirably Defends His Hiring
Mat Ishbia, former Michigan State guard and current owner of the Phoenix Suns, has taken some heat lately for hires that have Michigan State ties.
Earlier this spring, Ishbia promoted former Michigan State assistant Brian Galloway as the Suns' general manager. Last week, Phoenix hired former Michigan State assistant coach Jordan Ott as its new head coach.
Suns fans were irate, expressing frustrations while speculating that Ishbia was making hires based on Michigan State connections.
Ott, who had previously served as an assistant for the Cleveland Cavaliers, addressed the media at his introductory press conference on Tuesday and was asked about the Spartan connection. His answer was blunt as he dispelled any notion that he was only given his new role because of his association with Michigan State.
"So, I'll say it like this," Ott said. "I've earned the right to be here. I've spent 20 years of working as hard as I possibly can to be here in this spot. I've been around great people, great coaches, great players to allow me to grow, put me in tough spots to see if I can get better.
"So, I know I've earned this opportunity. I'm going to work as hard as I can from here on out to prove that I am here for the right reasons and I've earned this opportunity, so that excites me. That excites me going forward."
Not only should Ott's answer have his alma mater feeling proud, but it should also have Suns fans feeling encouraged. Ott demonstrated confidence in himself and promoted his work ethic.
He highlighted his experience, which includes over 10 years in the NBA.
Ott earned his master's degree at Michigan State, where he served as a graduate assistant and video coordinator on Tom Izzo's staff.
“At the end of it, no question, clear choice, Jordan Ott stood out in every single stage of that process (coaching search),” Gregory said at Tuesday's press conference. “What we’re bringing in today is a hungry assistant coach that is now the head coach that has spent 12 years in the NBA prepping for this day.
“His work ethic is beyond reproach. His basketball knowledge, his forward thinking in terms of offensive schemes and systems to blueprint for an aggressive defensive style of play fit in perfectly with everything that we've been talking about for the last five weeks.
"His leadership, his ability to develop players, his ability to develop deep relationships with players constantly stood out. In every phase of this, he was clearly the one standing out and making the most impact on myself, on Mat and on (Suns CEO) Josh (Bartelstein) during this process."
