Spartans' Richardson Snubbed From NBA Draft Invite List
Michigan State's projected first-round NBA Draft pick, Jase Richardson, has been shown a bit of disrespect of late from the league that is going to draft him later this month. Richardson was recently snubbed as he was not extended an invite to the NBA Draft green room.
Essentially, Richardson was not asked by the league to attend the draft at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. After having a fabulous freshman season with the Spartans this past year, the Aurora, Colorado native shot up draft boards as a certified first-round selection.
There are 24 players that have been invited to the NBA Draft green room so far. Here is the list that somehow does not include Richardson, per ESPN's Jonathan Givony:
Cooper Flagg (Duke), Dylan Harper (Rutgers), Ace Bailey (Rutgers), VJ Edgecombe (Baylor), Tre Johnson (Texas), Khaman Maluach (Duke), Jeremiah Fears (Oklahoma), Kon Knueppel (Duke), Kasparas Jakucionis (Illinois), Egor Demin (BYU), Carter Bryant (Arizona), Derik Queen (Maryland), Asa Newell (Georgia), Noe Essengue (France), Collin Murray-Boyles (South Carolina), Thomas Sorber (Georgetown), Liam McNeeley (UConn), Nolan Traore (France), Will Riley (Illinois), Joan Beringer (France), Nique Clifford (Colorado State), Cedric Coward (Washington State), Walter Clayton (Florida), Danny Wolf (Michigan).
In ESPN's latest 2025 NBA Mock Draft, Richardson was mocked to be selected 16th overall by the Memphis Grizzlies. He is the only player in the first 23 projected picks that was not given an invite. Nearly every projected first-rounder was extended an invite, besides Richardson.
There is always a chance that Richardson and his family would have preferred to enjoy the draft in the comfort of their own home instead of being in front of all the bright lights and media. It sure would have been respectful for the league to at least offer Richardson a chance to attend.
The NBA Draft takes place next Wednesday, with coverage beginning at 8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT. Richardson may not be in attendance, but he will certainly hear his name called. He impressed in the Draft Combine workouts and is ready to attack the next step of his basketball career.
Make sure to follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, and give us your thoughts on Richardson being snubbed from the draft WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our lively community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.