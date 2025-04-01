Former Spartan Drops Career-High for G-League Cruise
Former Michigan State star forward Malik Hall continues to prove that he can play at the next level, posting a pair of career highs in his final game as a rookie in NBA G League action with the hometown Motor City Cruise, minor league affiliate of the Detroit Pistons.
In Saturday night's home victory over the Windy City Bulls, Hall put together the best professional game of his career, posting 22 points on 9-11 shooting with 11 rebounds. It would mark career highs in both stat categories for the Aurora, Ill. native.
He concluded his first professional season with his best performance, sparking some confidence in not only himself, but the Pistons organization and their decision to keep him for the following season.
All over the glass on both ends, Hall recorded the first double-double of his pro career. He was earning tip-in baskets, driving on defenders and finishing at the cup, and using his extremely dangerous spin move to glide across the lane and kiss it off the glass for 2.
Hall surpassed his career-high from just over a week ago, netting 20 points with six rebounds. He has consistently scored in double figures over the past several weeks, averaging 16.2 points and 6.2 rebounds in his last four games with the Cruise.
The former Spartan that spent five seasons in East Lansing under head coach Tom Izzo, was originally selected by the Greensboro Swarm, the minor league affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets. After just two games with the organization, he was acquired by the Pistons' minor league team in January.
This season is Hall's first at the professional level, graduating from Michigan State following their second round exit to the North Carolina Tar Heels in last year's NCAA Tournament. The 24-year-old is averaging 8.8 points and 4.0 rebounds in 22 games as a rookie.
Hall has an incredible ceiling as a 6-8, 220-pound forward. His best qualities as a Spartan were his ability to take defenders off the dribble and finish through contact or hit a turnaround jump shot. His game is expanding as he continues to feel more comfortable at the next level.
Ensure that you follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and join our community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.