Tre Mann Agrees to Three-Year Deal to Remain With Hornets

Mann earned a new contract with the Hornets despite missing most of last season with a herniated disc in his back.

Mike McDaniel

Charlotte Hornets guard Tre Mann has agreed to a new multi-year contract with the franchise.
Charlotte Hornets guard Tre Mann missed most of last season with a herniated disc in his back, which, at the time, was thought to be a potentially complicating factor in his upcoming free agency.

Consider that issue behind the 24-year-old, as he has agreed to a three-year, $24 million contract to remain with the franchise, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

Prior to his season-ending injury, Mann was really starting to come into his own. He was averaging a career-high 14.1 points per game on 43.5% shooting from the floor and a 40.0% mark from three.

Now, Mann will be locked in aside LaMelo Ball and newly acquired Collin Sexton in the revamped backcourt.

It will be interesting to see Mann, now fully healthy, back in Charlotte next season.

