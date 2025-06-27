MSU's Izzo Embraces Richardson Following Draft Selection
Former Michigan State star guard Jase Richardson was amongst family and friends on Wednesday night as he celebrated his draft selection to the Orlando Magic, No. 25 overall, in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Coach Tom Izzo was also in attendance and was seen embracing the freshman star after the announcement. In just the nine seconds of video that was posted to social media by Michigan State men's basketball, you can see the depth of Izzo and Richardson's relationship.
With tears in his eyes, mere minutes after hearing his name called, Richardson stands up to embrace his head coach. A mentor that has followed every step throughout Richardson's career has finally seen one of the many incredible accomplishments that he will achieve in his life.
Izzo has now coached two different Richardsons and helped get them to the next level. Jase's father, Jason Richardson, was a 2001 first-round pick, going No. 5 overall to the Golden State Warriors after a phenomenal Spartan career.
It must have felt like deja vu for Izzo, doing it a second time with the Richardson's.
What really stands out to me from the video that was released is the raw emotions that are shared between Richardson and his head coach. Despite only coaching him for one season, the bonds that were built and the hardships that were navigated are what make this all the more special.
Most college basketball players are not lucky enough to be given the opportunity to have Izzo as their head coach, and you can tell from Richardson's facial expressions that it meant everything for the Hall of Fame head coach to be a part of this.
The player-coach relationship that Izzo has with each of his players is amplified in that very moment. From the outside looking in, it is hard to quantify the gravity of their relationship, but it is certainly one that will live on forever. Izzo always makes a point to support his former players during their NBA careers.
This is what Izzo coaches for. Obviously, to win games, turn his players into respectable men that are contributing community members, but being the guiding light to help these kids achieve their NBA dreams is the most fulfilling thing he can be a part of.
It is truly a special relationship between Richardson and his head coach, and another example of what makes Izzo one of the all-time best coaches in all of basketball. It will be exciting to see Izzo in Central Florida supporting Richardson with the Magic.
