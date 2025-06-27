Magic Given High Grade for MSU's Richardson
Former Michigan State star guard Jase Richardson is moving on to the next level, being drafted No. 25 overall to the Orlando Magic in last night's 2025 NBA Draft. And the pick is receiving praise.
Orlando Magic on SI's Andrew Cherico broke down Richardson and how he fell to Orlando at No. 25. Despite going lower than he was projected from most of the draft experts, Cherico feels strongly that Richardson will mold into a productive piece that has immense potential in the NBA.
"His role with the Magic is clear, provide a scoring boost off the bench," Cherico wrote. "Highly regarded for his midrange game and pick-and-roll creation, Richardson doesn’t need playmakers to generate points.
" ... Early mock drafts projected him to go between picks 10 and 20, including Orlando at No. 16. His 6-foot frame, 6-6 wingspan, and limited playmaking likely hurt his draft position. Despite those concerns, they got the best available player and the best fit.
"The son of former Magic wing Jason Richardson, Jase has the potential to develop into a Sixth Man of the Year candidate. He showcased the ability to take over the scoring load, leading his team to the NCAA Elite Eight."
Cherico mentioned Richardson's size, something that likely hindered some teams from taking him earlier in the draft. This will more than likely keep him from being an NBA starter and would come off the bench much more throughout his career. The Sixth Man of the Year assessment seems spot on.
With all the young talent that the Magic currently possess, Richardson fits in perfectly. He will learn from a few seasoned veterans while beginning his journey with other star players that are just two to three years into their careers. It is a perfect landing spot for Richardson and somewhere he can thrive.
The 2025 NBA Summer League runs from July 10 to July 20, giving Richardson his first taste of the big stage. As a first-round selection, he is going to be given many opportunities to showcase his skills, and fans of both the Magic and Michigan State will be able to see his growth throughout the summer.
