Michigan State Guard Must Bounce Back in March Madness
Michigan State junior guard Tre Holloman had a difficult Big Ten Tournament, having a negative plus-minus in both games.
Despite scoring 10 points against Wisconsin, Holloman was inefficient, taking twelve shots and only making three.
Especially from the perimeter, Holloman struggled, shooting 20 percent from 3-point range.
Spartan freshman guard Jase Richardson and redshirt freshman guard Jeremy Fears Jr. were both shooting over 50 percent from the field against Wisconsin, so it was puzzling that Holloman took more shots than both of the starting guards.
Also, Holloman’s emotions got the best of him during the semifinals, as he was called for a technical foul after jawing with the referees. Those extra 2 points the Badgers earned at the free throw line were decisive in such a close game.
As the Spartans head into March Madness, every player must control their emotions as the margins in the NCAA Tournament are razor thin, and any unnecessary advantage given to the opponent could end Michigan State’s season.
Against Oregon, Holloman had turnover issues, coughing the ball up on four occasions, tying his season-high.
Fears took over the point guard duties to close the game in both conference tournament games. This was a role that Holloman thrived in down the stretch of the regular season, making a name for himself in the final minute of the games against Maryland and Michigan.
It will be interesting to see how Michigan State coach Tom Izzo adjusts his rotations in the postseason. One of the Spartans’ biggest strengths has been their depth, but the Hall of Fame coach may give his players a shorter leash in a single-elimination style format.
Even though Holloman had an underwhelming conference tournament, look for him to bounce back. The junior guard has proven that he doesn’t dwell on poor performances, responding by stepping up in the biggest moments of the season for Michigan State.
Holloman has been one of the best perimeter defenders in the Big Ten and is a key reason why the Spartans perimeter defense ranks second in the nation in defending the 3-pointer.
The Spartans will take on Bryant in the first round of March Madness in Cleveland, Ohio on Friday.
