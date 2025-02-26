Maryland HC Praises Spartan Veteran Guards
The No. 8 Michigan State Spartans (22-5, 13-3) prepare for another tough task as they face the red-hot No. 16 Maryland Terrapins (21-6, 11-5) in College Park on Wednesday night.
As Terrapins coach Kevin Willard knows, the Spartans veteran guards will be a major key to victory.
During Maryland's media availability on Tuesday, Willard issued some immense praise to senior guard Jaden Akins as well as junior guard Tre Holloman. He is well aware that those two guys are the engine that has kept this train moving throughout the year.
"They're dogs, man; they don't care who they're playing, where they're playing, what they're up against, they're coming at you," Willard said. "They fit Coach [Tom] Izzo's personality to a 'T.' It doesn't matter -- they could be down, they could be up, they're going to come at you constantly. I love how aggressive they are, I love how they don't seem to get flustered whatsoever. I just think he's [Akins] a dog, man; he's one of those kids you hate playing against, would love to have on your team."
Both Spartan guards deserve the credit they received from the Terrapins' third-year head coach. They are prime examples of Tom Izzo-coached players and have a different level of toughness of tenacity, leading them to consistent success all season.
Akins and Holloman combined for 29 points in last weekend's rivalry win over the No. 12 Michigan Wolverines (21-6, 13-3). Akins averages a team-high 13.0 points while Holloman is third on the team with 8.8 points and 4.0 assists per game.
Willard is no stranger to scheming against two of the more seasoned players on Michigan State's roster. The Spartans swept the two-game season series with Maryland last season, featuring a 12-point performance from Holloman in one game while Akins posted 11 in the other.
With the Big Ten title hanging in the balance, a signature performance from both players is necessary. Holloman had a dominant showing against the Wolverines, but Akins is due for a breakout game that cements himself as one of the memorable Spartans that pushes his program to achieve greatness.
