Spartans' Holloman Provided Pivotal Boost in Rivalry Win
When the lights were brightest in the most hostile enemy environment of the season, Michigan State Spartans (22-5, 13-3) junior guard Tre Holloman came to play on Friday night.
The third-year Spartan guard put together a phenomenal performance with the most important stretch of baskets in the second half that helped the Green and White to a 75-62 rivalry win over the Michigan Wolverines (20-6, 12-3) in Ann Arbor.
Holloman posted 18 points on 6-10 shooting with four assists. He went on one of the more memorable runs of the season in a big game that decided who would be the number one team in the Big Ten standings at the end of the night.
With just over 12 minutes to play in regulation, the Spartans clung to a 4-point lead, with the Wolverines battling back on each possession. What transpired over the next minute-and-a-half would cement Holloman within one of the greatest college basketball rivalries in history.
Holloman knocked down three consecutive 3-pointers on three-straight possessions. The Spartans would extend their lead to eight points, coasting the final 10 minutes of action to retain the No. 1 spot in the Big Ten.
"We ran a play for me to get the pin-down, and Danny Wolf was on me, and then he shot the gap, so I just popped back, and I was wide open," Holloman said postgame. "So, I just took my time, and I knocked it down, and then it was on from there."
It felt as if the air was completely sucked out of the Crisler Center after the junior hit those three big shots. One of Holloman's fellow guards, freshman Jase Richardson, spoke about what that 9-point stretch for Holloman meant and how it changed the game in the Spartans' favor.
"It was only like a three, four-point game until he [Holloman] started catching fire," Richardson said. "That really does a lot for a team when somebody catches fire in a little stretch like that and then push us up to 12, and we kind of just built on that momentum."
With a few more must-win games on the horizon, the Spartans will continue looking to Holloman in big moments. His stone-cold confidence, skill and lack of nervousness are what have proven that he is built for the biggest stages. Holloman could be a major game-changer when March rolls around.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.