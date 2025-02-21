Former Spartans Star Displays Tremendous Effort in Loss
On Thursday, former Michigan State Spartan Miles Bridges delivered an impressive individual performance in a high-scoring affair between the Charlotte Hornets and the Denver Nuggets.
Despite his monumental efforts, which included 36 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists, the Hornets fell short, losing 129-115 to the Nuggets in a game that showcased offensive fireworks but was ultimately decided by team defense and execution in the final stretches.
Bridges’ stat line was nothing short of remarkable. The 6-foot-6 forward, known for his athleticism, versatility and scoring ability, took control of the game early, showcasing his all-around skills. His 36 points came on an efficient 12-of-23 shooting performance from the field, which included knocking down 5-of-10 3-pointers.
Bridges also capitalized on his athleticism, driving to the basket with ease, finishing through contact, and using his explosive first step to beat defenders off the dribble.
In addition to his scoring, Bridges contributed significantly on the boards with his 13 rebounds — an impressive number for a player of his position. His efforts on the glass were crucial, especially with the Hornets needing to limit the Nuggets second-chance opportunities. Bridges was aggressive, securing both offensive and defensive rebounds, which showed an unrelenting determination to keep possessions alive for his team.
Bridges' seven assists also highlighted his growth as a playmaker, with the forward regularly finding open teammates and helping to facilitate the offense.
Despite his stellar performance, thee former Spartan was ultimately overshadowed by the collective efforts of the Nuggets. Led by Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, Denver had a balanced offensive attack and a more cohesive defense when it mattered most. The Hornets’ inability to stop the Nuggets' perimeter shooting and their struggles to defend the paint in key moments left them unable to capitalize on Bridges’ standout game.
This loss marked another tough chapter in a season full of growing pains for the Hornets. While the defeat was disappointing for Charlotte, Bridges' performance was a silver lining, showcasing his potential as a dynamic scorer and well-rounded player. His ability to impact the game in multiple areas — from scoring and rebounding to playmaking — signals a bright future as he continues to evolve his game.
Despite the loss, Bridges’ performance served as a reminder of the kind of player the Hornets have in him.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.