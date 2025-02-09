WATCH: Michigan State Legend Morris Peterson Speaks at Halftime of MSU-Oregon
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- There was much to be celebrated for the Spartan faithful on Saturday.
No. 9 Michigan State defeated Oregon in come-from-behind fashion, Coach Tom Izzo tied legendary coach Bobby Knight for most conference wins in Big Ten history and the beloved 2000 national championship team took the court at halftime for its 25th reunion.
Among those members of the title team who was in attendance was Spartan legend Morris Peterson, who was an integral part of that squad.
Peterson was the Big Ten Player of the Year that season and was named a consensus All-American. He led the Big Ten in total points that season with 657, good for the 13th-most in the country.
The Spartan icon addressed the media after Saturday's halftime ceremony. You can watch some of his availability below:
Izzo addressed the media after the Spartans' come-from-behind win on Saturday. Below is a partial transcript from his opening statement:
Izzo: "Well, part of me feels sorry for Dana [Altman]. They played so well the first half. Unbelievable; they hit nine or 10 3s in the first half and none in the second. Points off of turnovers were 21-2 in the first half. There was not any magical things said at halftime. I thought our players decided that they weren't guarding well enough. We were getting beat on dribble drives and everything else. And our crowd was unbelievable. And when that happens, get on a little run, we cut it down to single digits at the 16-minute mark. I think we were down to 2 at that time. That was a big difference. Tre [Holloman] didn't play very well the first half and starts out with that big 3 the second half and had one turnover and, I think, five assists. And first half, we had many turnovers and didn't play well. We got a lot of play out of a lot of different guys. And of course, Jase had a career night. When he got that block late, it was a hell of a block. And all the guys were sitting behind me, and I turned to Jason and said, 'Jason who?' It was Jase's night. And how exciting for him and for them and his family, but for us, too."
