Guard Play Key for MSU in NCAA Tournament
The Michigan State Spartans are preparing for their first-round NCAA Tournament matchup with the Bryant Bulldogs, which will take place late Friday night.
Bryant is a team with lots of size that dominates the glass, so MSU cannot overlook that squad just because it is a double-digit seed. A full effort will be required for Tom Izzo’s team to win and move on to the next round.
While MSU will not look past the Bulldogs, it can take a look at the bigger picture of the entire tournament field. No matter who the Spartans may face, they know they want to make a deep run.
In order for that to happen, MSU’s guards must rise to the occasion.
The Spartans have had excellent guard play on both sides of the floor this season. Jeremy Fears Jr., Tre Holloman, and Jaden Akins have locked up opposing backcourt members, while Holloman and Jase Richardson have scored it well offensively.
Taking opposing guards out of rhythm is key to building a big lead in tournament games. If the opponent’s point guard cannot direct the rest of his team, their whole game plan is ruined, allowing the Spartans to take advantage.
Even if MSU does not shoot particularly well from the outside, it can always rely on its guards to defend at a high level and keep them in the game.
What can the Spartans expect from Richardson in the tournament? He is a freshman, but he does not play like one, and his composure and offensive creation have helped MSU reach the top of the Big Ten.
MSU should not expect any drop-off from Richardson, and he should continue scoring the way he has all season.
Leadership will be key late in games, which is where Fears comes in. He and Holloman will bring intensity to the team when needed, and Fears has the composure and confidence to make winning plays for the Spartans in big moments.
The NCAA Tournament is unpredictable, which is why they call it "March Madness," so anything can happen.
However, if MSU gets past its first-round matchup, it has a formula many teams cannot counter.
The Spartans have leaned on their guards to win their games all season, and they should continue to do so in the tournament.
