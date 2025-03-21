MSU's Tournament Appearance Already Has Something in Common With 2000 Team
Tom Izzo's current Michigan State squad gets a lot of comparisons drawn to other teams from his previous 29 years as head coach.
The 2000 national title team often gets brought up in conversation when discussing this team, mostly because of irony.
This is the 25th anniversary of that iconic squad, and it just so happened to have the father of Michigan State's best player, Jase Richardson, Spartan legend Jason Richardson, who was a freshman that year, just as Jase is now.
But now there's an interesting common denominator shared between the two teams -- this year's Michigan State team will be starting its NCAA Tournament play in Cleveland, just as that 2000 team did.
Izzo was asked at his press conference on Wednesday if there was "superstition," considering the first-round site.
"Yeah, I got the same socks, underwear and hat on, but other than that -- ," Izzo joked. " No, you know, it was interesting -- I called one of my former assistants who's now with the Phoenix Suns, and he said, we started in Cleveland. I was on the bus on the way down here, and I talked to -- I just wish it worked that way, but I'm not sure that's God's plan.
"But no, it was good memories, and we did start at Cleveland State we played at then. I'll never forget it, even though it's been too long ago."
"It's great. It brings back good memories. But the sad part is, none of my guys were born then [laughter]. I'm not sure they're thinking, 'Whoa, yeah, we started back then. Now, I am; I was born before that.'
Izzo's national championship team dominated Valparaiso, 65-38, before going on to prevail in a much closer battle against Utah, which it defeated, 73-61, to move on to the Sweet 16.
This current Spartan team will look to go on a title run of its own, and that mission will start on Friday with a first-round matchup against Bryant. The game will take place at Rocket Arena in Cleveland.
The game is set to tip off at 10 p.m. It will air on TBS.
