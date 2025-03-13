BREAKING: Michigan State to Face Red-Hot Oregon Friday
With No. 23 Oregon's win over Indiana on Thursday, the stage is set for No. 7 Michigan State to face the Ducks in Friday's quarterfinals matchup.
These two teams last met back on Feb. 8 when the Spartans overcame a 14-point halftime deficit on the day the program's 2000 national title team was honored.
Oregon had hung 50 points on Michigan State in the first half before the Spartans turned around to drop 50 of their own in the second half.
What stood out the most from that game was the career performance of freshman guard Jase Richardson, who scored a career-high 29 points while adding five rebounds.
If you thought Michigan State was hot right now, Oregon has won eight straight and earned itself a spot back in the Associated Press Top 25 this week after being on the outside the previous five weeks.
The winner of Friday's game will move on to Saturday's semifinals, where it will await either UCLA or the winner of Northwestern/Wisconsin.
"Oregon had us down 14," Izzo told reporters on Tuesday, knowing the Spartans would be facing either the Ducks or Indiana. "So, those two teams were two of the teams that were picked in the top three at the beginning of the year.
"Oregon is maybe the hottest team right now in the league. ... So, we know we'll have our work cut out. But doesn't matter which one of the opponents is the opponent. It's -- the first day always worries me.
"I think there is an advantage for the team that plays the day before the first day. Then the advantage goes away. Because then, fatigue and that sets in. But I've seen a lot of teams -- and I don't think these would be considered upsets anymore.
"To me, top to bottom, this might be one of the best tournaments that I've been involved with. There's been a few teams at the top better in other years, but I'll bet you that people could pick eight teams that could win the Big Ten Tournament, and nobody would bat an eye, personally."
