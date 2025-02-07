Michigan State Must Bounce Back Against Struggling Ducks
The No. 9 Michigan State Spartans (18-4, 9-2) prepare for one of their most important games of the season as they welcome the Oregon Ducks (16-7, 5-7) into the Breslin Center this Saturday afternoon. Both teams are currently on losing streaks, and the Spartans need a bounce-back win badly.
After going 0-2 in their West Coast trip, falling to both USC and UCLA, the Spartans are now tied for second place in the Big Ten standings, a half-game back of the No. 7 Purdue Boilermakers. They must take advantage of a Ducks team that have struggled mightily over the past month.
The Ducks have lost five of their last six contests, including a current four-game losing streak. They were a hot preseason choice for Big Ten regular season champions and were a ranked team for the entire season up until this past Monday.
Regardless of their recent issues, Oregon possesses a pair of dominant scorers that are featured in very opposite positions.
Ducks senior center Nate Bittle is averaging a team-high 12.7 points per game along with 7.2 rebounds and 1.9 blocks, leading the team in all three categories. He has been their most consistent piece all season long and a big part of their offensive production.
It will be the second time Bittle will face the Spartans, as he met them back in 2022 as a sophomore in the Phil Knight Invitational in Eugene. Michigan State outlasted the Ducks, 74-70, with former Spartan Joey Hauser dropping a team-high 18 points. Bittle scored zero in 15 minutes of action.
In the backcourt, sophomore guard Jackson Shelstad has been another bright spot for a struggling Ducks team. He is averaging 12.5 points per game on 43.4% shooting, 3.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists. He has scored in double figures in eight of his last nine games and will look to impress on Saturday.
In terms of defensive strength, the Ducks rank 11th in the Big Ten in terms of opponent points per game (71.3). They are forcing 12.5 turnovers per game which is nearly equal to how many times the Spartans cough it up each game (12.2). Ball security will be a main priority this weekend.
Both teams are seeking to stop the bleeding and find a much-needed win to help revive their season. The Ducks are on much deeper of a skid, but Michigan State still has a strong chance to win the Big Ten, and a win will mean much more. Tip-off is set for 4 p.m. ET.
