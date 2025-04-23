Former Spartan Transfer May Be Involved With NCAA Rule Change
Per multiple reports, former Michigan State Spartans guard Pierre Brooks II has entered the transfer portal after spending the last two years with the Butler Bulldogs. The only caveat is that Brooks does not possess anymore eligibility, but a new NCAA rule change could potentially grant him one final year of college basketball.
There is reportedly a new NCAA rule being floated around that would give all collegiate athletes across each sport a fifth year of eligibility. Instead of the traditional freshman through senior, four-year journey, the NCAA is looking to add a fifth year for everyone, per Jon Rothstein of College Hoops Today.
Brooks never had a redshirt season as he played a combined 55 games in a Spartan uniform from 2021-23. He then started each of the 68 games that he played for the Bulldogs across the last two years of his career. He is now entering the portal, hoping for another year and another program.
Brooks averaged 15.2 points on 47% shooting with 5.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists. He was second on the team in scoring, helping lead the Bulldogs to a 15-20 record, finishing eighth in the Big East. If the NCAA approves the rule change, there is no doubt a team will pick him up as a veteran leader.
Another example of this situation is Clemson senior forward Ian Schieffelin, who entered the portal with zero eligibility. He played 30 or more games in each of the four seasons with the Tigers, completing his collegiate career in the NCAA Tournament. He may be granted one more year to play.
This could be beneficial for the Spartans due to their status as a homegrown program that prides itself on keeping players for the entirety of their careers. It is much tougher to accomplish that with how the transfer portal has changed, but the Spartans are good at retaining talent.
It definitely would not have been a bad thing to see the Spartans returning senior guard Jaden Akins back for another year. Veteran big men Jaxon Kohler and Carson Cooper are entering their final years of college ball and may be able to stay for a fifth and final year if the NCAA approves the rule.
