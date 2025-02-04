MSU in Must-Win Situation with Purdue on Its Tail
The Michigan State Spartans traveled to the West Coast just for their extensive winning streak to come to an end at the hands of the USC Trojans on Saturday. Despite it only having been the Spartans' first conference loss of the season, it was one they could ill afford, as the Big Ten lead becomes slimmer by the day.
The Spartans will have their hands full in their second game on the trip out west, as they are set to take on UCLA on Tuesday. The Bruins have been riding a hot streak of their own, winning five straight, erasing a four-game skid prior to the win streak.
Going into the game with UCLA, MSU holds a half-game lead in the Big Ten standings over the Purdue Boilermakers. Purdue and the Spartans have yet to meet this season, but the matchup is quickly approaching.
Purdue will face off against the Iowa Hawkeyes before the program travels to the West Coast itself to take on the team that beat MSU, USC. While the Spartans have some time before they clash with the Boilermakers, they must focus on the task at hand.
Tuesday is a must-win for the Spartans if they wish to create more separation in the standings. While MSU was making headlines throughout its long winning streak, Purdue has not taken its foot off the gas in its attempt to take over first place.
MSU's in-state rivals, the Michigan Wolverines, are also close on both Purdue and MSU's tails as it has recently been a three-team race for first place. If the Spartans do not take care of business against the Bruins, they could easily enter the chat for the first-place conversation, regardless of the program being 2.5 games back.
A win over UCLA would push it back to three games back out of first, which benefits both MSU and Purdue. If you are Coach Tom Izzo, the mode of attack going forward should be to win by any means necessary, especially before the clash with the Boilermakers.
Tuesday's contest between the Spartans and Bruins is set to tip off at 10 p.m. EST.
