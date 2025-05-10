Former Michigan State GA Lands HC Role
Another former Tom Izzo assistant has earned himself a head coaching position.
Saginaw Valley State announced former Michigan State graduate assistant Chris Fowler as its new men's basketball coach on Friday.
"While in the process of searching for the Cardinals' ninth head basketball coach in school history, Coach Fowler emerged as the ideal candidate to rebuild our program and mold it into a championship contender," SVSU vice president of intercollegiate athletics John Lewandowski said in a statement.
"He has experienced winning at the highest level throughout his career as a player and a coach and has learned from some of the best in the business. Not only has Chris demonstrated the ability to develop players on the court, but he also has displayed a penchant for bringing out the best in them in terms of character, integrity and leadership."
Fowler was a star at Central Michigan and would go on to play professionally overseas before returning to the states to play for the Fort Wayne Mad Ants of the NBA G-League.
It was after that that Fowler enrolled at Michigan State and joined Izzo's staff as a graduate assistant. He would be part of the Spartans' 2019 Final Four run when they upset Zion Williamson and Duke in the Elite Eight.
"Hey, Cardinal Nation, I want you to know you're in for a treat," Izzo said in a video posted on social media by SVSU men's basketball. "In Chris Fowler, you got a guy who worked here at Michigan State for two years, played at Central Michigan and calls the state of Michigan home. His brother Bennie went to Michigan State and became a great receiver in the pros.
"Fowler is a very good name, but that's not why you're lucky. Chris is going be a great coach for Saginaw Valley and I think can lead your program to another level. Hopefully, you'll enjoy him as much as I did. Good luck to all of you. I look forward to watching his success that I know he's going to have at SVSU."
Fowler most recently served as associate head coach under another former Michigan State basketball coach, Dwayne Stephens.
Could a potential exhibition matchup be in the Spartans' and Cardinals' future?
Make sure to follow along with all our Michigan State athletics coverage when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and feel free to share your thoughts when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.