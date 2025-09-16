NFL Fans All Said the Same Thing About Chris Fowler's Voice on 'MNF'
With ESPN broadcasting a Monday Night Football doubleheader, the network’s secondary booth was called into action.
While Joe Buck and Troy Aikman called the first game of the night between the Buccaneers and Texans, it was Chris Fowler, Dan Orlovsky and Louis Riddick on the call for the night cap between the Raiders and Chargers.
As the second game kicked off, it was immediately clear that Fowler’s voice was not operating at 100%. Fowler normally has one of the smoothest voices in play-by-play, but on Monday, he was hitting a lower baritone than usual, with a bit of a scratch or growl behind it.
It was especially noticeable when Fowler was working to get his voice up for a big moment.
Fans and commentators at home were quick to chime in on social media.
You have to wonder what the backup plan here was, but it’s possible ESPN was already operating on a skinny production team, given the fact that they had two games to cover tonight.
Calling a nationally televised football game is a tough job, and doing it while your voice is shot only makes it tougher. Credit to Fowler for giving it a go in the booth. Wishing him good health.
All that said, someone get this man a lozenge.