Home Exhibition Match for MSU Hoops Announced
It appears that Michigan State men's basketball is going to host Bowling Green State for an exhibition game, as the Falcons announced their full basketball schedule on Monday morning, and the Spartans are on it.
According to BGSU's full schedule, the exhibition match will take place in the Breslin Center on Thursday, Oct. 23. What time the game will begin and where it can be watched is still yet to be announced.
Other Known MSU Basketball Games
The Spartans still not have announced their full non-conference schedule or all the dates and times of the Big Ten slate, but there is still a lot known about what kind of schedule Michigan State will be playing.
Non-Conference Slate
BGSU will likely be the first of two exhibition games for MSU, as the team has already announced that it will travel to Storrs to face Connecticut on Oct. 28, with an exhibition between the two blue blood programs also set to be played in East Lansing in 2026.
There's another two challenging home games that are known for the non-conference slate, as well. Michigan State will face Arkansas and John Calipari on Nov. 8 and will take on Duke on Dec. 6.
Then there's also some interesting contests that will be on a neutral court. Michigan State is slated to face Kentucky in the annual Champions Classic on Nov. 18.
MSU is also going to participate in the Fort Myers Tip-Off a week after the Classic. The Spartans are set to face East Carolina on Nov. 25 and then face North Carolina on Nov. 27 (Thanksgiving).
Big Ten Games
Of course, there's the 20-game grind of a Big Ten schedule. Again, dates and times of games aren't out yet, but the locations of the matchups are.
Home Only: Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Northwestern, Ohio State, UCLA, USC
Away Only: Minnesota, Nebraska, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue, Washington, Wisconsin
Both Home and Away: Indiana, Michigan, Rutgers
Meeting with BGSU Last Year
This is also an interesting exhibition because of what happened when these two programs met in the regular season last year.
Bowling Green came very close to pulling off the upset and led by as much as 12 in the first half and eight in the second half, but MSU closed the game out on an 18-0 run to win 86-72 on Nov. 16, 2024.
Jaden Akins led the way for the Spartans that day, scoring 13 points, grabbing 12 rebounds and tacking on six assists.
