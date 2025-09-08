Spartan Nation

Home Exhibition Match for MSU Hoops Announced

Bowling Green State announced that it will be traveling to East Lansing to take on Michigan State for an exhibition game this upcoming season.

Jacob Cotsonika

Bowling Green guard Javontae Campbell (2) and Michigan State center Carson Cooper (15) battle for the ball during the second half at Breslin Center in East Lansing on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024.
Bowling Green guard Javontae Campbell (2) and Michigan State center Carson Cooper (15) battle for the ball during the second half at Breslin Center in East Lansing on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

It appears that Michigan State men's basketball is going to host Bowling Green State for an exhibition game, as the Falcons announced their full basketball schedule on Monday morning, and the Spartans are on it.

According to BGSU's full schedule, the exhibition match will take place in the Breslin Center on Thursday, Oct. 23. What time the game will begin and where it can be watched is still yet to be announced.

Other Known MSU Basketball Games

Tom Izzo
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo / Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans On SI

The Spartans still not have announced their full non-conference schedule or all the dates and times of the Big Ten slate, but there is still a lot known about what kind of schedule Michigan State will be playing.

Non-Conference Slate

BGSU will likely be the first of two exhibition games for MSU, as the team has already announced that it will travel to Storrs to face Connecticut on Oct. 28, with an exhibition between the two blue blood programs also set to be played in East Lansing in 2026.

There's another two challenging home games that are known for the non-conference slate, as well. Michigan State will face Arkansas and John Calipari on Nov. 8 and will take on Duke on Dec. 6.

Tom Izzo, Jon Scheye
Nov 14, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo and Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer before the game at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images

Then there's also some interesting contests that will be on a neutral court. Michigan State is slated to face Kentucky in the annual Champions Classic on Nov. 18.

MSU is also going to participate in the Fort Myers Tip-Off a week after the Classic. The Spartans are set to face East Carolina on Nov. 25 and then face North Carolina on Nov. 27 (Thanksgiving).

Jaxon Kohle
Michigan State forward Jaxon Kohler (0) celebrates a play against Michigan during the first half at Breslin Center in East Lansing on Sunday, March 9, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Big Ten Games

Of course, there's the 20-game grind of a Big Ten schedule. Again, dates and times of games aren't out yet, but the locations of the matchups are.

Home Only: Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Northwestern, Ohio State, UCLA, USC

Away Only: Minnesota, Nebraska, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue, Washington, Wisconsin

Both Home and Away: Indiana, Michigan, Rutgers

Meeting with BGSU Last Year

BGS
Bowling Green's Youssef Khayat, left, celebrates after scoring a drawing a foul against Michigan State during the second half on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, Breslin Center in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is also an interesting exhibition because of what happened when these two programs met in the regular season last year.

Bowling Green came very close to pulling off the upset and led by as much as 12 in the first half and eight in the second half, but MSU closed the game out on an 18-0 run to win 86-72 on Nov. 16, 2024.

Jaden Akins led the way for the Spartans that day, scoring 13 points, grabbing 12 rebounds and tacking on six assists.

Tom Izz
Mar 30, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo during the second half in the South Regional final of the 2025 NCAA tournament against the Auburn Tigers at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Keep up with all our basketball content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on the upcoming basketball season when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.

feed

Published
Jacob Cotsonika
JACOB COTSONIKA

A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.

Home/Basketball