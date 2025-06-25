WATCH: Michigan State Junior F Coen Carr Gives Offseason Updates
HOLT, Mich. -- Michigan State junior forward Coen Carr has the opportunity to be "the guy" for the Spartans next season, and with crucial experience on a team that went to the Elite Eight, he should be ready for that.
Carr is more than the high-flyer fans have grown to love, and that started to become more evident last season.
The veteran forward addressed the media to give some updates on the offseason at the opening night of the Moneyball Pro-Am at Holt High School on Tuesday.
You can watch below:
Below is a partial transcript:
On Kaleb Glenn's injury ...
Carr: "It don't help at all. We never want to see a teammate that goes down, especially with that severe of an injury. So, we've just got to stay with him, keep his spirits high, and hope for a speedy recovery."
On the newcomers ...
Carr: "They're all great. The freshmen are great, Cam (Ward) is good, improving every day, Jordan's (Scott) improving every day. Trey (Fort), he came from Samford, we played him, so we know his game a lot. He's a great player, good shooter, attacks the basket, athletic, too.
"Divine (Ugochukwu), I think Divine's going to be a very underrated piece for us, too. Not too many people know who he is, but I think he's going to be good. So yeah, I mean, all these guys are coming along great. I feel like we're building chemistry already."
On carrying over success from last year ...
Carr: "The people that came, they've seen what we accomplished, they've seen how we played, and we already told them what they need to do and how they're going to help us keep this thing going and make this season better than last."
On Jase Richardson ...
Carr: "He's a great guy. He's one of my best friends, he was my roommate. So, to be able to see him live out his dreams is great. I'm just happy for him. Ready to see where he lands; that's going to be one of my new favorite teams where he goes. So yeah, it's going to be fun."
On when he though Richardson was ready for the league ...
Carr: "I knew he had the opportunity to do this since he got here. He just got his opportunities, and he made the most of them. That's all you can do, that's all you can ask for. He got his opportunities, so he just did what he was supposed to do."
