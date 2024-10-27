Spartans' Tom Izzo Gives Eye-Opening Review of Team
Michigan State men's basketball will play its second and final exhibition match next week against Ferris State before diving into regular season play in early November.
Coach Tom Izzo spoke to the media on Thursday, mentioning how united his team is ahead of his 30th season as head coach.
"This is a pretty tight group, I've been saying that," Izzo said. "But it's kind of coach speak, right? Every year you say, 'Chemistry is good, team gets along,' and most of the time, it's probably true. But I'd say this is as close a group as I've had in a while, hopefully, everyone is helping each other."
The Spartans have nine returning players from last season which is a big reason for the team's boosted chemistry. Finishing sixth in the Big Ten at 10-10 last season, having so many returners speaks to the program as a whole and the relationships each guy has with one another and the staff.
The Hall-of-Fame head coach has been at the helm of the program for the past three decades and even into the later years of his career, has continued to emphasize the value of patience and working to build a winning culture
"We've worked really hard in the last two years of keeping the culture, and I don't want to use a Bo Schembechler saying, but I do believe in it, 'Those who stay will be champions.' those who stay will be successful," Izzo said. "Half you guys [media] thought half of my guys were leaving last year, some of them, and they stayed. I think they stayed because they understand, they stayed because they want to be coached."
This program has not been one to value championships and Final Fours over the connections, development, and success of the players. Izzo has crafted Spartan basketball and its values over time to fit that mold as he mentioned a former Spartan guard that perfectly exemplifies his motives.
"It's not just about winning championships, I still get more out of the relationships I have with players," Izzo said. "You know watching [Current Los Angeles Laker] Max Christie the other night, watching guys be successful and hang in there and go through something. I mean, the guy [Christie] played almost no time for a year or two, and now he's playing a little more, and he signed a big contract. I get excited about success stories."
For any sport at any level, that is the meaning of coaching athletics. To help turn the individuals you are teaching into good players but better human beings. That is the mantra of Spartan basketball because of what Izzo has built.
The Spartans' second and final exhibition match will take place next Tuesday, Oct. 29 at the Breslin Center against Ferris State. The home fans will get their first look at how tight-knit this group is and should expect a traditionally Izzo-coached team.
